Jan 16 Everyday Network Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to decrease by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 88.4 million yuan and 126.3 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY2015 (126.3 million yuan)

* Says sluggish in real estate business as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/isrX71

