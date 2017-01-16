Jan 16 Guanhao Biotech Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 63.5 million yuan to 76 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY2015 (63.4 million yuan)

* Says steady growth in core businesses and consolidated statements includes medical devices firm as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DlRTk0

