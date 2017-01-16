BRIEF-iNtRON Biotechnology receives patent
* Says it received U.S. patent on Jan. 25, for composition capable of improving stability of bacteriophage lysin proteins
Jan 16 Guanhao Biotech Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 63.5 million yuan to 76 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY2015 (63.4 million yuan)
* Says steady growth in core businesses and consolidated statements includes medical devices firm as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DlRTk0

* Diasource and Future Diagnostics receive grant of 1.4 mln euro to develop a CE marked unique free vitamin D assay for IVD market
* Entered into an agreement with Emory University to expand use of its propreitary circadian heart-rate (CHR) technology