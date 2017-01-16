BRIEF-iNtRON Biotechnology receives patent
* Says it received U.S. patent on Jan. 25, for composition capable of improving stability of bacteriophage lysin proteins
Jan 16 ATGen :
* Says it signed a 1.65 billion won contract with Samkwang Medical Laboratories to provide NK Vue KIT through contract research organization
* Diasource and Future Diagnostics receive grant of 1.4 mln euro to develop a CE marked unique free vitamin D assay for IVD market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into an agreement with Emory University to expand use of its propreitary circadian heart-rate (CHR) technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: