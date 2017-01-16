BRIEF-iNtRON Biotechnology receives patent
* Says it received U.S. patent on Jan. 25, for composition capable of improving stability of bacteriophage lysin proteins
Jan 16 Zhejiang Medicine :
* Sees net profit for 2016 up 150 percent to 200 percent
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 1.62 billion yuan
* Comments the fluctuant price of Vitamin E is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2yyzp5
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it received U.S. patent on Jan. 25, for composition capable of improving stability of bacteriophage lysin proteins
* Diasource and Future Diagnostics receive grant of 1.4 mln euro to develop a CE marked unique free vitamin D assay for IVD market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into an agreement with Emory University to expand use of its propreitary circadian heart-rate (CHR) technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: