UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 16 Tongding Interconnection Information Co Ltd
* Says it plans to sell 20.01 percent stake in power resources firm for 450.2 million yuan ($65.26 million) to Aotecar New Energy Technology Co Ltd
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jPBQGM
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8985 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources