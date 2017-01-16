Jan 16 Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to decrease by 20 percent to 50 percent, or to be 37.7 million yuan and 60.2 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY2015 (75.3 million yuan)

* Says decreased profit in core businesses and goodwill impairments as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NBNVpb

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)