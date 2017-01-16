Jan 16 Beijing Jiaxun Feihong Electrical Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 15 percent to 35 percent, or to be 95.4 million yuan to 112.0 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY2015 (82.9 million yuan)

* Says increasing profitability in core business as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/z7E1Sy

