Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 16 Beijing Jiaxun Feihong Electrical Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 15 percent to 35 percent, or to be 95.4 million yuan to 112.0 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY2015 (82.9 million yuan)
* Says increasing profitability in core business as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/z7E1Sy
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)