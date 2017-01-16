Jan 16 Gosuncn Technology Group Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 114.79 percent to 141.90 percent, or to be 301 million yuan to 339 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY2015 (140.1 million yuan)

* Says increasing growth in core business as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0AuBtb

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)