Jan 16 Chengdu Guibao Science and Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 0 percent to 10 percent, or to be 89.3 million yuan to 98.2 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY2015 (89.3 million yuan)

* Says rapid growth in core businesses as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EMWfsW

