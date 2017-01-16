Jan 16 Jeil Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says it will divest medicine production business into new subsidiary, named Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd

* Says the company will remain and change company name to Jeil Pharma Holdings Inc

* Says it will be engaged in investment business and act as holding company after name change

* Expected divestiture date is June 1

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/kZbyhE

