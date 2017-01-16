BRIEF-iNtRON Biotechnology receives patent
* Says it received U.S. patent on Jan. 25, for composition capable of improving stability of bacteriophage lysin proteins
Jan 16 Jeil Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it will divest medicine production business into new subsidiary, named Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd
* Says the company will remain and change company name to Jeil Pharma Holdings Inc
* Says it will be engaged in investment business and act as holding company after name change
* Expected divestiture date is June 1
* Expected divestiture date is June 1
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Diasource and Future Diagnostics receive grant of 1.4 mln euro to develop a CE marked unique free vitamin D assay for IVD market
* Entered into an agreement with Emory University to expand use of its propreitary circadian heart-rate (CHR) technology