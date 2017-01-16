Jan 16 HC Semitek :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to be 263 million yuan to 268 million yuan

* Says the net loss of 2015 was 96 million yuan

* Comments the increased income, government subsidy and reduced financial expenses are the main reasons for the forecast

