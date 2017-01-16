UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 16 AVIC Electromechanical Systems Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 8.6 percent y/y at 564.0 million yuan ($81.76 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jARZk5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8986 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources