BRIEF-Logitech Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.56
* Logitech reports highest retail revenue in company's history
Jan 16 Beijing Tensyn Digital Marketing Technology Joint Stock Co
* Says share trade to halt from Jan 17 pending announcement related to asset acquisition of up to 442 million yuan ($64.07 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iZSN1m
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8986 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Logitech reports highest retail revenue in company's history
* Says it signed a 2.69 billion won contract with SK Holdings Co., Ltd, to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipments
* Says the co plans to set up an IT JV in Beijing with partners