UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 16 Jiangsu Olive Sensors High-Tech Co Ltd
* Says it signs agreement to buy 32 percent stake each in Schürholz GmbH, Schürholz Polska Sp z o.o., and Schürholz GmbH & Co. KG Stanztechnik for a combined 6 million euros ($6.36 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jqHIcN
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9440 euros) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources