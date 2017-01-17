Jan 17 Cheoum & C Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 5th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to raise 10 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Says maturity date is Feb. 8, 2020, coupon rate is 1 percent and yield to maturity is 3 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 7,380 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent

