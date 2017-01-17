Jan 17 Thailand's Land & Houses :

* says aims for revenue of 31 billion baht ($875.21 million)this year

* Says aims for presales of 26 billion baht this year

* Says plans to invest 11 billion baht this year

* Says plans to open 12 projects worth 14.9 billion baht this year

