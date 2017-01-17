Jan 17 Jiangxi Sanxin Medtec Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to decrease by 0 percent to 28 percent, or to be 37.4 million yuan to 51.9 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY2015 (51.9 million yuan)

* Says decreased sale price and fire loss happened in factory as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7IfZjB

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)