BRIEF-CA Technologies reports Q3 earnings per share $0.50
* CA Technologies reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results
Jan 17 Shanghai New Culture Media Group :
* Says Sheng Wenlei resigned from financial director
* Says it appoints Fei Qing as new financial director
WILMINGTON, Del., Jan 24 The Canadian and U.S. judges overseeing Nortel Networks' 2009 bankruptcy proceeding said on Tuesday they would approve the plan by the former telecommunications company to repay its creditors, clearing the way for more than $7 billion to be distributed. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chris Reese)
