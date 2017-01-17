BRIEF-Kalytera Therapeutics announces revised and upsized private placement terms
* Kalytera Therapeutics Inc. Announces revised and upsized private placement terms
Jan 17 Zhuhai Hokai Medical Instruments Co Ltd :
* Says it issues 2017 first tranche 3-yr corporation bonds worth 440 million yuan, with coupon rate of 5 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DBLD37
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Kalytera Therapeutics Inc. Announces revised and upsized private placement terms
* CTI Biopharma appoints leading biopharma executive Michael Metzger to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Galliprant (grapiprant tablets) now available for canine osteoarthritis