BRIEF-Kalytera Therapeutics announces revised and upsized private placement terms
Jan 17 Henan Lingrui Pharmaceutical :
* Says it will sell 60 percent stake in a Xinyang-based real estate company at 114 million yuan in total to a Henan-based construction investment group company on Jan. 18
* Says it will hold 40 percent stake in the target company after sale
CTI Biopharma appoints leading biopharma executive Michael Metzger to board of directors
* Galliprant (grapiprant tablets) now available for canine osteoarthritis