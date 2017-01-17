BRIEF-Five Prime Therapeutics gets orphan drug designation from European Commission for cabiralizumab
* European commission grants orphan drug designation to cabiralizumab (fpa008) for pigmented villonodular synovitis (PVNS)
Jan 17 Guangdong Biolight Meditech Co Ltd :
* Says its medical equipment controlling subsidiary was recognized as high-tech enterprise and will enjoy a tax preference of 15 percent for three years
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/pJldG3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* European commission grants orphan drug designation to cabiralizumab (fpa008) for pigmented villonodular synovitis (PVNS)
* Kalytera Therapeutics Inc. Announces revised and upsized private placement terms
* CTI Biopharma appoints leading biopharma executive Michael Metzger to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: