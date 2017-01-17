Jan 17 U-NEXT Corp :

* Says it enters into agreement to set up a joint venture which will be mainly engaged in operation and provision of MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) services, jointly with Yamada-Denki Co Ltd in late-January

* Says Co and Yamada-Denki will hold a 51 percent stake and a 49 percent stake in JV respectively

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/s13bPA

