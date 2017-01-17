BRIEF-Westbury Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.20
* Westbury Bancorp Inc reports net income for the three months ended December 31, 2016
Jan 17 Dear Life Co Ltd :
* Says it acquired land that located in Japan on Jan. 17 for apartment development
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/bsmcA1
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Westbury Bancorp Inc reports net income for the three months ended December 31, 2016
* Korea Equity Fund Inc Board of directors determines to adopt a plan to liquidate the fund
* Navient posts fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results