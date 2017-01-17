BRIEF-Westbury Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.20
* Westbury Bancorp Inc reports net income for the three months ended December 31, 2016
Jan 17 Aoyama Zaisan Networks Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to buy a building located in Tokyo, at an undisclosed price, in late-January
* Says it plans to take out a 1-yr term loan of 1 billion yen in late-January
* Korea Equity Fund Inc Board of directors determines to adopt a plan to liquidate the fund
* Navient posts fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results