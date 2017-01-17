Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 17 Beijing Sinnet Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 181.72 percent to 208.13 percent, or to be 320 million yuan to 350 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY2015 (113.6 million yuan)
* Says consolidated statements includes two new firms and revenue from cloud computing services business as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ITRdYt
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)