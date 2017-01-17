Jan 17 Albis :

* Says it repurchased 111,300 shares at 412.6 million yen in total during Jan. 4 to Jan. 16

* Says it completed the repurchase plan disclosed on Nov. 11, 2016

* Says it repurchased 440,800 shares in total for 1.4 billion yen

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/oP3uZ5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)