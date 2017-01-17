Jan 17 (Reuters) Activia Properties Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Nov 30, 2016 ended May 31, 2016 to May 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 10.92 10.18 11.91 (+7.3 pct ) (+4.9 pct ) (+9.1 pct ) Net 5.41 5.20 6.06 (+4.1 pct ) (+8.5 pct ) (+12.1 pct ) Div 9,021 yen 8,666 yen 9,116 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3279.T