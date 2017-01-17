Jan 17 (Reuters) Nippon Prologis Reit, Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Nov 30, 2016 ended May 31, 2016 to May 31, 2017 to Nov 30, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 15.64 14.87 16.56 16.69 (+5.2 pct ) (+3.7 pct ) (+5.9 pct ) (+0.8 pct ) Net 6.78 6.26 6.89 6.91 (+8.4 pct ) (+4.5 pct ) (+1.5 pct ) (+0.3 pct ) Div 3,681 yen 3,396 yen 3,612 yen 3,623 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3283.T