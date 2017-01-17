BRIEF-Westbury Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.20
* Westbury Bancorp Inc reports net income for the three months ended December 31, 2016
Jan 17 GFA Co Ltd :
* Says it acquired property for sale that located in Tokyo on Jan. 17
* Says transaction amount is not disclosed
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/PcHwqG
* Korea Equity Fund Inc Board of directors determines to adopt a plan to liquidate the fund
* Navient posts fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results