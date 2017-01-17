Jan 17 Shandong Meichen Science and Technology :

* Sees net profit for 2016 up 96.1 percent to 125.7 percent, or to be 410 million yuan to 472 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 209.1 million yuan

* Comments the PPP project and increased sales of non-tire environmentally friendly rubber products are the main reasons for the forecast

