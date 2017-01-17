UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 17 New Pride Corp :
* Says 778 million won worth of its 6th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been converted into 268,551 shares of the company at 2,897 won/share, as of Jan. 17
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/tGOFDi
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources