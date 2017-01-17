BRIEF-Westbury Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.20
* Westbury Bancorp Inc reports net income for the three months ended December 31, 2016
Jan 17 Shenzhen Capstone Industrial Co Ltd :
* Co's chairman proposed to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 6 new shares for every 10 shares, as the dividend payment plan for 2016
* Korea Equity Fund Inc Board of directors determines to adopt a plan to liquidate the fund
* Navient posts fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results