BRIEF-Kalytera Therapeutics announces revised and upsized private placement terms
Jan 17 Pharma Research Products Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to invest 5.90 billion won to set up a new wholly owned subsidiary named Pharmaresearch USA, Inc, which is engaged in overseas expansion of its products and PDRN cosmetics
* Says it will hold 100 percent stake(500,000 shares) in the subsidiary after the transaction
* CTI Biopharma appoints leading biopharma executive Michael Metzger to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Galliprant (grapiprant tablets) now available for canine osteoarthritis