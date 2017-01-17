Jan 17 Pharma Research Products Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to invest 5.90 billion won to set up a new wholly owned subsidiary named Pharmaresearch USA, Inc, which is engaged in overseas expansion of its products and PDRN cosmetics

* Says it will hold 100 percent stake(500,000 shares) in the subsidiary after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/07iekj

