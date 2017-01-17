BRIEF-WesBanco Q4 earnings per share $0.55
* WesBanco announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 net income
Jan 17 NICE Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says its unit ITM Semiconductor Co.,LTD plans to sell stake in Chinese subsidiary Dongguan TMC Ltd, a touch screen company, for 16.78 billion won
* Expected transaction settlement date is March 31
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/UfTWJI
Further company coverage:
* Sterling Bancorp announces record results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016
* First Horizon National Corp says board of directors approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.09 per share