BRIEF-WesBanco Q4 earnings per share $0.55
* WesBanco announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 net income
Jan 17 E Best Special Purpose Acquisition 3 Co :
* Says Anda Asset Management Co., Ltd has acquired 206,003 shares of the company, increasing its stake in the company up to 5.0 percent from 0 percent
* Sterling Bancorp announces record results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016
* First Horizon National Corp says board of directors approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.09 per share