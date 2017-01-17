BRIEF-WesBanco Q4 earnings per share $0.55
* WesBanco announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 net income
Jan 17 Suzhou New District Hi Tech Industrial Co Ltd
* Says Chairwoman Kong Li resigns due to health reasons
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jThqwr
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* WesBanco announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 net income
* Sterling Bancorp announces record results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016
* First Horizon National Corp says board of directors approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.09 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: