Jan 17 Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging :

* Sees net profit for 2016 up 33.6 percent to 35.8 percent, or to be 187 million yuan to 190 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 139.9 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PGicu0

