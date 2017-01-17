Jan 17 Shenzhen Refond Optoelectronics :

* Sees net profit for 2016 up 40 percent to 70 percent, or to be 46.5 million yuan to 56.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 33.2 million yuan

* Comments the including new company into consolidated statements is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/srDIwl

