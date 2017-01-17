BRIEF-Southwest Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.33
* Southwest Bancorp Inc reports results for fourth quarter 2016 and announces quarterly dividend
Jan 17 Daishin Balance 2nd Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
* Says Daishin Securities Co., Ltd has sold 5.1 percent stake(542,679 shares) in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 15.4 percent from 20.5 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/UFZDz8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Southwest Bancorp Inc reports results for fourth quarter 2016 and announces quarterly dividend
WILMINGTON, Del., Jan 24 The Canadian and U.S. judges overseeing Nortel Networks' 2009 bankruptcy proceeding said on Tuesday they would approve the plan by the former telecommunications company to repay its creditors, clearing the way for more than $7 billion to be distributed. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: