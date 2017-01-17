Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 17 Fisco Ltd :
* says its unit NCXX Group Inc formed a business and capital alliance with Terilogy Co Ltd on Jan. 17
* Says the alliance is for cooperate on joint development of products, promotion of sales, joint marketing of new products
* Says NCXX Group will acquire 2,291,700 shares (14.9 percent voting rights) of Terilogy at price of 630,217,500 yen on Feb. 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/XeANLM
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)