Jan 17 Fisco Ltd :

* says its unit NCXX Group Inc formed a business and capital alliance with Terilogy Co Ltd on Jan. 17

* Says the alliance is for cooperate on joint development of products, promotion of sales, joint marketing of new products

* Says NCXX Group will acquire 2,291,700 shares (14.9 percent voting rights) of Terilogy at price of 630,217,500 yen on Feb. 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/XeANLM

