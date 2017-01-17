UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 17 Shenzhen Shenbao Industrial :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to be 88 million yuan to 120 million yuan
* Says the net loss of 2015 was 35.3 million yuan
* Comments the gain on selling wholly owned subsidiary is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wySyMO
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources