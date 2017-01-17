Jan 17 Shenzhen Shenbao Industrial :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to be 88 million yuan to 120 million yuan

* Says the net loss of 2015 was 35.3 million yuan

* Comments the gain on selling wholly owned subsidiary is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wySyMO

