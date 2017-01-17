Jan 17 Kingsignal Technology :

* Says it plans to use 7.2 million yuan to set up a JV in Shenzhen with four individuals

* Says the JV with registered capital of 10 million yuan will be engaged in development, production and sale of fiber optic connectors

* Says it will hold 72 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/so8LCE

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)