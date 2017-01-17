Jan 17 Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd

* Says Hong Kong unit's capital will be boosted by $100 million to buy 19.9 percent stake in Lithium Americas Corp for $49 million

* Says unit plans to invest 503 million yuan ($73.41 million) in lithium battery project

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2j4nuSQ; bit.ly/2js9dTp; bit.ly/2k0nozQ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8520 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)