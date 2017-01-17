Jan 17 Shaanxi International Trust Co Ltd

* Says it aims to raise up to 2.0 billion yuan ($291.89 million) in private placement of shares to replenish capital

* Says trading in shares to resume on Jan 18

bit.ly/2jjQJCi bit.ly/2j4qA9A

