Jan 17 Leshi Internet Information and Technology Corp Beijing :

* Says co's controlling shareholder and actual controller Jia Yueting signs agreement to sell 8.61 percent stake in co to a Tianjin enterprise management firm, at 6.04 billion yuan

* Says Jia Yueting's stake in co will be lowered to 26.45 percent from 35.06 percent

* Tianjin enterprise management firm will hold 8.61 percent stake in co after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hNswW6 ; goo.gl/5TaFne

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)