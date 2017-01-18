Jan 18 Stellar Megaunion Corporation :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 260 million yuan to 300 million yuan(after restructuring)

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 171.3 million yuan(after restructuring)

* FY 2016 reported net profit of 269.5 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Comments that the major asset restructuring is the main reason for the forecast

