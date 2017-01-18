UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 18 Don Quijote Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says co's wholly owned subsidiary KK LN's stake in Japan Asset Marketing Co Ltd was diluted to 26.51 percent from 49.19 percent
* Says co directly owns 46.09 percent in Japan Asset Marketing, changed from 0 percent previously
* Changes occurred on Jan. 17
Source text in Japanese: rrd.me/bpjaP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources