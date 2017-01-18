Jan 18 Don Quijote Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says co's wholly owned subsidiary KK LN's stake in Japan Asset Marketing Co Ltd was diluted to 26.51 percent from 49.19 percent

* Says co directly owns 46.09 percent in Japan Asset Marketing, changed from 0 percent previously

* Changes occurred on Jan. 17

Source text in Japanese: rrd.me/bpjaP

