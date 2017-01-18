Jan 18 Guangzhou Amsky Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 5 percent to 15 percent, or to be 45 million yuan to 49 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY2015 (42.8 million yuan)

* Says steady growth in main businesses, increased exchange gain and interests, and subsidy received as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: rrd.me/bpj2b

