Jan 18 Fujian Fynex Textile Science & Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 285 percent to 323 percent, or to be 50 million yuan to 55 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY2015 (13.0 million yuan)

* Says cost control and investment share out bonus as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: rrd.me/bpjAq

