Hunan Copote Science Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to be 2 million yuan to 5 million yuan

* Says the net loss of FY2015 was 39.5 million yuan

* Says that increased sale gross margin rate, decreased impairment loss and gain from equity transfer as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: rrd.me/bpjCa

